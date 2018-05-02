FAI Young Artists Contest names winners

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – “Flying in the Future” was the theme of the 2018 FAI Young Artist Contest.

Since 1986, young artists from around the world have submitted works inspired by “air sports.”

This year, entries came from 16 countries, including Switzerland, Belarus, China, Finland, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, India, Czech Republic, Turkey, Poland, Japan, Hong Kong, Lithuania, United Kingdom, and France.

Expanding upon 2018’s theme, the FAI inspired youngsters by asking: “What new innovations and ideas will shape aviation of the future? From hang gliders and parachutists, to drone pilots and citizen astronauts, the only limit to the future of flight is the imagination of builders, dreamers and pilots of today.”

WINNERS 2018

Juniors (ages 6-9)

Intermediate (ages 10-13)

Seniors (ages 14-17)