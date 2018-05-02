General Aviation News

FAI Young Artists Contest names winners

by Leave a Comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – “Flying in the Future” was the theme of the 2018 FAI Young Artist Contest.

Since 1986, young artists from around the world have submitted works inspired by “air sports.”

This year, entries came from 16 countries, including Switzerland, Belarus, China, Finland, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, India, Czech Republic, Turkey, Poland, Japan, Hong Kong, Lithuania, United Kingdom, and France.

Expanding upon 2018’s theme, the FAI inspired youngsters by asking: “What new innovations and ideas will shape aviation of the future? From hang gliders and parachutists, to drone pilots and citizen astronauts, the only limit to the future of flight is the imagination of builders, dreamers and pilots of today.”

WINNERS 2018

Juniors (ages 6-9)

Juniors First Place, Aryav Sheth, USA.

Juniors Second Place, Ariana Lee, USA.

Juniors Third Place, Emilija Krusaite, LTU.

Intermediate (ages 10-13)

Intermediate First Place, Molly Wu, USA.

Intermediate Second Place, Anna Shramuk, BLR.

Intermediate Third Place, Palva Houtan, FIN.

Seniors (ages 14-17)

Seniors First Place, Ge Shi, CHN.

Seniors Second Place, James Tseng, USA.

Seniors Third Pace, Anastasia Alferova, RUS.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners