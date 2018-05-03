General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: A perfect morning

Rick McClister sent in this photo for Picture of the Day. He explains: “A perfect morning! While I was finishing the preflight at Vance Brand Airport (KLMO) in Longmont, Colorado, my wife got this sunrise picture of the GA ramp just before the sun rose above the horizon on March 17, 2018. A beautiful start to our local ‘fun’ flight.”

