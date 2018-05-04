VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach skies will once again be alive with the sight of flying vintage aircraft for the Military Aviation Museum’s Annual Warbirds Over the Beach Air Show, slated for Friday, May 18, through Sunday, May 20, at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach.

The museum’s large collection of World War II aircraft fly all three days (weather permitting), featuring iconic American classics such as the P-51 Mustang and the Corsair, the British Spitfire and Hurricane, along with one of the newest additions to the museum’s collection, a German Messerschmidtt Bf-109.

Airshow festivities takeoff on Friday, with practice flights throughout the day from many of the aircraft participating in the show, along with re-enactor camp set up.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a variety of entertainers, including Theresa Eaman, a nationally known jazz artist, and the New York-based America’s Sweethearts.

A military flea market will offer aviation-themed treasures, while a hangar dance headlines Saturday afternoon, complete with live big band music from the Mark Michielsen Big Band.

The museum’s 1941 Boeing Stearman and 1989 Waco YMF-5 will be available for 15-minute rides. Rounding out the options for plane rides will be Bay Aviation, offering flights in its Fairchild PT-19. All rides are subject to weather conditions and prior reservations are recommended. Rides may be booked by visiting www.VBAirshow.com.

Admission to the show also offers access to the rest of the Military Aviation Museum historical exhibits, such as its World War I and German Cottbus hangars, as well as a control tower from the first American fighter base in England in 1942, reconstructed using actual bricks from the original tower that was in operation at RAF Goxhill during World War II.

Tickets are available online for $30 per adult single-day admission and $15 per youth single-day admission.