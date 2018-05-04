Westchester Aviation Association slates Safety Day

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Westchester Aviation Association, a non-profit organization representing general aviation at Westchester County Airport, will host its third annual safety day conference at the Doral Arrowwood, June 19-20.

The conference will feature two sessions. The free evening session on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, is for non-professional pilots and aviation enthusiasts. The day session on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is geared towards business aviation professionals.

The Evening Session, which will focus on “Enhancing Safety in a Digital World,” will run from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Featured evening session speakers include:

Tyson Weihs. CEO & Co-Founder, ForeFlight

Adrian Eichorn, “Flying Solo Around the World”

Doug Ritter, Founder, Equipped to Survive Foundation

Dr. Jonathan Sackier, Pilot and Physician

The theme of the Day Session is “Technology and Big Data’s Impact on Aviation Safety.” It will address its impact on business aviation professionals, including flight attendants, technicians, dispatchers, and pilots.

Speakers are:

Kurt Edwards, Director General, IBAC

Tyson Weihs, CEO & Co-Founder, ForeFlight

James Albright, Code 7700

Dann Runik, Flight Safety International

Stephen B. Malkinson, CTO, IBM Corporation

Dr. Jonathan Sackier, Pilot and Physician

The Day Session will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 and will include lunch and morning/afternoon refreshments. The price for the Day Session is $50. Attendance will also count towards CAM (Certified Aviation Manager) continuing education credits.

For more information about the Safety Day event, or to register, go to the Westchester Aviation Association website.