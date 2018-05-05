one-G simulation launches youth program

SEATTLE — one-G simulation has launched it one-G Youth Access program with the donation of an FAA approved flight training device to East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), a career and college prep school in the Phoenix area.

The donated one-G Foundation is a model specific, FAA approved AATD (Advanced Aviation Training Device) based on the Cessna 172.

“We all know that the pilot shortage is upon us and that it’s more important than ever that careers in aviation remain a draw for youth,” said Xylon Saltzman, one-G CEO. “But it’s much more than that. It’s about helping youth who might not otherwise have a clear path to those jobs. And with their tuition-free program, EVIT is making a real difference in this regard and one-G is proud to be a part of it.”

The one-G Youth Access program staff are now evaluating additional program placements, with an emphasis on schools that demonstrate direct involvement with youth in a manner consistent with one-G’s diversity outreach plan.

“The founding pillar of the one-G Youth Access program is to support underserved youth in aviation through better access to simulation,” he said. “As the program expands, we expect that schools aligned with this mission will take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their students’ educational experience through the use of flight simulation, thereby helping them best achieve their aviation goals.”

one-G simulation is a flight simulation firm that designs and builds FAA approved model specific AATDs, and a host of aviation related training products, including its proprietary software for use in pilot training and pilot proficiency.