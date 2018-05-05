WomenVenture returns to Oshkosh

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — For the 11th straight year, the opportunity for women who love aviation to build camaraderie and open doors to mentorship and participation comes to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, as WomenVenture activities will take place during the week.

The 66th annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) fly-in convention will be held July 23-29, 2018, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. WomenVenture is presented by The Boeing Company, with additional support from Glasair Aviation, Women in Aviation International, Ninety-Nines, Endeavor Air, Fly Girl, and L3 Aviation Products.

Since 2008, WomenVenture has brought together female aviators from throughout the flying community. The activities are designed to encourage participation by women in aviation, as only 6% of all pilots in the U.S. are female.

“WomenVenture is a tremendous experience for women, particularly as it comes during The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration at Oshkosh,” said Kelly Nelson, a pilot and executive editor for EAA publications. “These activities can be a springboard to motivate other women to get involved in aviation, either for fun or as a future career, as we’ll present activities that motivate, inform, and inspire.”

The schedule includes:

Monday, July 23, 5:30 p.m. – The WomenVenture social, presented by Endeavor Air. This kickoff to the 11th annual WomenVenture schedule invites all women to meet and connect in a fun atmosphere of an ice cream social. Preregistration is online at EAA.org/WomenVenture.

Tuesday, July 24, 6 p.m. – Aviation Appreciation dinner at the EAA Nature Center, sponsored by The Ninety-Nines.

Wednesday, July 25, 7:30 a.m. – Women in Aviation International’s Connect Breakfast at the Paul H. Poberezny Conference Center tent. Tickets are available at www.wai.org.

Wednesday, July 25, 11 a.m. – Annual WomenVenture group photo on AirVenture’s showcase Boeing Plaza.

Wednesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. – The WomenVenture Power Lunch at Theater in the Woods. Tickets are $5 each and pre-registration for this lunch is required at EAA.org/WomenVenture. This year’s speaker is Heather Penney, Senior Resident Fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, who is also well-known for her service as a D.C. Air National Guard F-16 pilot on 9/11.

As in past years, a limited-edition WomenVenture T-shirt is available to all women who participate (while supplies last). Those T-shirts can be obtained at the AirVenture Welcome Center on the AirVenture grounds, as well as the Women in Aviation and 99s exhibits, beginning on Monday, July 23. Women are encouraged to wear the T-shirt for the July 25 group photos to show the collective strength of women in the flight community.

In addition, women are invited to the Welcome Center to sign the WomenVenture logbook any day during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018.