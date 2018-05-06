Picture of the Day: A dream realized

New airplane owner Austin Levin sent this late afternoon photo of his 1970 Cessna 180 while it was parked at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) in Fort Collins, Colorado. Although the plane is older than he is, Levin notes he’s coveted one of these for more than half his lifetime.

