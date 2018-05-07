S52 to close for 85 days

WINTHROP, Washington – Methow Valley State Airport (S52) will close May 14, 2018, for 85 days for a $5 million project to replace the pavement at the general aviation airport.

According to officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the runway is tentatively scheduled to reopen at the end of June to avoid interfering with the expected fire season operations of the United States Forest Service (USFS), conducted by the North Cascades Smokejumper Base (NCSB). The NCSB is prepared to operate out of alternate airports as necessary until construction is completed, state officials noted.

Construction costs are split between the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which is covering 90%, with WSDOT Aviation picking up 10%.

WSDOT Aviation will issue an airport closure and Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), but will keep the airport’s Automated Weather Observing Station (AWOS) operational.

Three main phases for this pavement rehabilitation project include:

Phase 1: Rehabilitate runway 13/31 pavement: Remove existing aged runway pavement, install new stormwater drainage system, new asphalt pavement, and sub-grade improvements for the entire 5,049-foot runway.

Phase 2: West connector taxiway rehabilitation and widening: Remove an existing forest service non-standard taxiway connector, modify the west side transient ramp taxiway connector to meet current FAA design standards, and taxiway lighting modifications followed by new pavement.

Phase 3: West apron rehabilitation: Rehabilitate the west side transient parking ramp through additional sub-grade and pavement overlay upgrades.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 are scheduled to be completed within the first 45 days. Once Phase 2 is completed, WSDOT Aviation will open the runway for public use with west side transient ramp access restrictions.

A fourth phase to expand the west general aviation aircraft parking apron to the south will be advertised in 2018 for construction in the spring and summer of 2019, officials add.