Aeroplane Apparel Company debuts

Aeroplane Apparel Company has introduced its collection of clothing to celebrate our nation’s rich aviation heritage.
The new online clothing retailer showcases T-shirt designs made in the USA.
Highlights of the new company’s clothing line include four distinctive T-shirt categories, according to company officials.
The first, known as the Adventure Collection, is comprised of T-shirt designs illustrating aviation expeditions, such as military missions or general aviation aircraft flying over water.
The Aviator Collection embraces wordform designs with popular aviation phrases like “Cleared for Takeoff!”
In the Heritage Collection, primarily heralding World War II squadron insignia, representations of factually accurate patches verified through official government records are printed with no alterations, while other insignia prints are reinterpreted with the utmost respect for our flying predecessors, company officials said.
The fourth and final category, the Inspiration Collection, fosters a keen interest in flight, denoted by a biplane banking over a sunset, or an airliner accelerating atop a city’s evening skyline.
“We proudly showcase our country’s everlasting military legacy, classic general aviation heritage, and vintage air transport operations. That’s our mission. At the heart of our collections is a desire to honor the traditions of aviation, to bring back timeless looks,” said Neil Glazer, Aeroplane Apparel Company’s CEO.
