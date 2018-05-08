King’s drone students can now study offline

Aspiring Drone Pilots can study when they are offline by using the free KING Companion App for iPad or iPhone together with King Schools’ Online Drone Pilot License Test Prep Course.

The app allows students who are preparing for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test to download their lessons, including all text, graphics, videos and post lesson quizzes, and take them when offline. When back online, course progress is automatically synchronized with King’s servers.

“The many benefits of online courses include the ability to log on from any connected device or browser and continue your studies right where you left off,” said Barry Knuttila, King’s CEO. “The only disappointment has come from folks wanting to still study when they were not online. That last problem is solved with the KING Companion.”

“Our strategy is to ensure that, given 10-15 minutes, they can make real progress by completing a full lesson,” added Martha King, Co-Chairman of King Schools. “Now they can make that progress even when not connected to the Internet.”

The free app is available by searching “King Companion” in the Apple App store. The Drone Pilot Test Prep course sells for $129 on www.KingSchools.com.