Picture of the Day: Great lunch, better views

Gary Weissel sent in this photo for Picture of the Day, explaining: “Transitioning Class B airspace over the busiest airport in the world — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (KATL) — in my 1974 Cessna 172M enroute to Alexander Memorial Airport (GA2) in Williamson, Georgia, for a $100 burger lunch. Lunch was great, but the views over KATL were even better.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.