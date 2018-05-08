Piper prop hits tree

According to the pilot, on short final during landing, he thought he had cleared the trees on the approach end of the private airstrip in Shulin Lake, Alaska.

He aimed for his landing spot, but the propeller struck a tree and the Piper PA-18 hit the ground.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the both wings and the fuselage.

The pilot reported that there were no mechanical anomalies or malfunctions during the flight with any portion of the airplane that would have prevented normal flight operations.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from trees during final approach.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA273

This May 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.