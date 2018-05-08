True Blue Power introducesAC-to-DC Voltage Converter

True Blue Power has introduced a 2,000-watt, AC-to-DC voltage converter.

The TC2000 is ideal for aircraft with AC electrical systems that require 28-volt DC power, according to company officials.

The voltage converter delivers 28-volt DC power to in-flight entertainment systems; interior and exterior lighting; and in-seat, cabin and cockpit USB power. One TC2000 powers more than 100 single, True Blue Power USB charging ports, company officials report.

Weighing less than 10 pounds, the TC2000 is engineered with input transient, temperature monitoring, short circuit and overload protection. It is FAA TSO/EASA ETSO certified and manufactured in an AS9100C-certified facility.