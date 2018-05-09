$10,000 in scholarship money for flight training

WHITE PLAINS, NY – The Westchester Aviation Association and the Academy of Aviation will award $3,000 and $7,000 scholarships, respectively, to be used for flight training.

The scholarships will be awarded as a credit to be used towards flight training at the Academy of Aviation and must be used within one year of receiving the award.

“We want to give wannabe pilots a chance to achieve their aviation goals,” said Academy of Aviation President, Chris Richards. “Our partnership with the Westchester Aviation Association is a golden opportunity for aspiring pilots to jump start their career path in aviation,” continued Mr. Richards.

The scholarship program is open to anyone seeking to obtain their initial pilot’s license or for pilots seeking a higher rating or endorsement. Applicants must submit an essay that addresses:

The applicant’s aviation background and objectives – how this scholarship will help the applicant achieve his or her goals.

An explanation of the applicant’s financial situation and scholarship need.

The applicant’s specific flight training requirement – to obtain a private pilot license, commercial pilot license or Instrument rating, etc.

The deadline for scholarship entries is May 15, 2018. The winners will be announced at the Westchester Aviation Association Safety Day Conference to be held at the Doral Arrowwood on June 20, 2018.

For more information about the flight training scholarship and how interested applicants can apply, please visit the Westchester Aviation Association website.