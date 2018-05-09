New maintenance facility opens at KPRB

PASO ROBLES, California — Air Jav Aviation, a new light aircraft and rotorcraft maintenance operation, opened its doors this month at Paso Robles Municipal Airport (KPRB).

A tenant of San Luis Obispo-based ACI Jet, and located adjacent to ACI’s FBO at Paso Robles Airport, Air Jav brings both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance capabilities to the airport.

While aircraft are in maintenance with Air Jav, customers have access to ACI Jet’s full suite of concierge services for FBO and private jet charter customers, including everything from local winery tour accommodations to rental car and lodging reservations and recommendations for local eateries to try while they’re in town.

“Savvy aviators know that scheduled maintenance doesn’t have to be provided at their home airport,” stated Steve Javedan, president of Air Jav Aviation. “I can’t think of a better excuse to log some cross-country hours, view the natural beauty of California and its Central Coast, and to enjoy a few days experiencing all that we have to offer. They’ll save some money on their maintenance costs while investing in a great experience for their friends and family.”

Javedan is a Central Coast native and began his career in aviation maintenance in the 1980s.

Since beginning operations this month, Air Jav has serviced three maintenance customers that commuted to Paso Robles for their maintenance services.

“We’ve been lacking this type of service for light aircraft at the airport for nearly a year now, and Mr. Javedan and ACI Jet’s investment in this new facility completes the collection of aviation services available in Paso Robles,” said Roger Oxborrow, airport manager. “We are excited to welcome new visitors to our community, but even more thrilled that our local aviators now have a capable maintenance operation that can handle their needs right now, and right here at home.”