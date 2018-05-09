Performance Aircraft named Cirrus training center

LINCOLN, Neb. — Performance Aircraft has been named an authorized Cirrus Training Center.

Performance Aircraft is also adding a 2018 Cirrus SR20 G6 to its training fleet, company officials note.

“These aircraft are game-changing,” said company Founder/President Bill Heckathorn. “Cirrus is bringing a whole new customer to aviation, and the new Cirrus SR20 G6 we have coming is the pinnacle of aviation technology. It’s an incredibly safe and easy-to-fly aircraft, and the advancements in comfort, technology, and safety are unsurpassed. We’re excited about serving the aviation community with this new SR20 and our partnership with Cirrus Aircraft.”