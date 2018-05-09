On May 20, 2018, the historic Wausau Downtown Airport in Wisconsin and the newly renovated Alexander Airport Park will be celebrated.

The Marathon County Historical Society presents Wings Over Wausau: The Story of Wausau Aviation – Past, Present and Future at the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with the rededication ceremony celebrating the newly upgraded Alexander Airport Park.

Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can join guided tours of the airport — complete with costumed re-enactors telling harrowing tales of many aviation pioneers.

Re-enactors will tell about Amelia Earhart’s visit to Wausau, the Alexander brothers who developed the airport, and other stories from the past.

Artifact displays and photos will help to flesh out these stories, as docents guide each group through the various stations. Visitors also will be able to view 13 different historic aircraft, brought to the Wausau Downtown Airport just for this event.

This event is free for the general public to attend. For more information, please call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.