Oshkosh NOTAM now available

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The FAA has released the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), featuring arrival and departure procedures for EAA’s 66th annual fly-in convention July 23-29, 2018, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

The NOTAM, which is in effect from 6 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 20, until noon CDT on July 30, outlines procedures for the many types of aircraft that fly to Oshkosh for the event, as well as aircraft that land at nearby airports.

This year’s NOTAM cover features aviation fans watching the air show at Oshkosh.

While the overall procedure is generally similar to past years, there are a number of changes compared to the 2017 version. It is essential that pilots flying to Oshkosh thoroughly read the 2018 NOTAM for the most updated information, EAA officials note.

Some of those changes include:

Oshkosh Taxiway Bravo has been realigned, with resulting changes to aircraft parking and camping areas

Oshkosh Ground Control frequency has been changed to 132.3

Descriptions of Seaplane Base procedures and Transient Helicopter area have been updated

Madison Approach Control frequencies and airspace boundary altitudes have changed

Two southern Wisconsin VORs have been decommissioned

IFR routings and the list of airports requiring IFR reservations has been updated

Pilots can download a digital version of the NOTAM at www.EAA.org/NOTAM, or order a free printed copy via that website or by calling EAA Membership Services at 800-564-6322.

To further assist pilots flying to Oshkosh, the National Transportation Safety Board has an informative safety bulletin about arriving to a major fly-in event.