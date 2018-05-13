Picture of the Day: Wowing the crowds

Grant Boyd, a frequent contributor to General Aviation News, sent us this photo of a Pitts S2BE biplane taking off for a sunset flight.

“The plane wowed the crowd at Stearman Field near Wichita, who gathered for food and music on a beautiful Kansas Saturday night,” he reports.

