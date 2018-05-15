Free DUATS replacement from iFlightPlanner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The FAA will discontinue the Direct User Access Terminal Service (DUATS) at 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 16, 2018, and for pilots in search of a DUATS replacement, an iFlightPlanner Free membership may fill the void.

All single-pilot iFlightPlanner memberships include web-based flight planning, digital aeronautical charts, hi-res weather imagery, certified weather briefs, and flight plan filing through Leidos Flight Service, as well as wireless sync functionality with iFlightPlanner for iPad — all at no cost, with zero obligation to upgrade, according to company officials.

“We were the first to bring wireless sync technology to the EFB market when we introduced iFlightPlanner for iPad to complement iFlightPlanner.com,” said Andy Matthews, iFlightPlanner’s Director of Business Development, “and now we’re one of the last flight planning providers to offer a membership that is completely free to its users.”

For pilots who are not familiar with iFlightPlanner, here are just a few of the available features:

Intuitively plan routes in the U.S.

View hi-resolution weather graphics

Retrieve certified weather briefs

Calculate aircraft weight & balance

File ICAO flight plans

Fly with GPS moving map on your iPad

View georeferenced airport diagrams and IAPs

Connect to various ADS-B devices

Close flight plans electronically

Maintain a digital pilot logbook

iFlightPlanner Premium members enjoy enhanced features both online and in iFlightPlanner for iPad, with iFlightPlanner Premium Plus members having access to the complete set of georeferenced U.S. airport diagrams and instrument approach procedures on the iPad.

A list of all available memberships with their features can be found at www.iFlightPlanner.com/Features.

Pilots with questions about the iFlightPlanner Free membership or its technology transition from DUATS to Leidos Flight Service, can send a message via www.iFlightPlanner.com/ContactUs.