Latest edition of Aviation Weather Services released

FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 00-45H, Aviation Weather Services, has been updated to include Change 1, effective January 2018.

With symbols and conversion charts, internet links and more, this book is key for pilots seeking an understanding of the weather resources available for preflight and inflight decision-making, according to ASA officials.

Supported with full-color illustrations, the book is the weather services resource to use when studying for pilot certification exams, ASA officials say. Aviation Weather Services explains U.S. aviation weather products, services and pilot tools.

The book is available in softcover, eBook formats, and as an eBundle (softcover + eBook PDF). It is also available in the Aviation Weather Combo (Aviation Weather AC00-6B softcover + Aviation Weather Services AC00-45H1 softcover).