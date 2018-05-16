Picture of the Day: Better to be looking at, than inside trying to look out

Boldmethod co-founder Colin Cutler sent this photo from a recent flight, along with a note: “We were at 16,000′ headed back to Denver from Scottsbluff, N.D. Storms were to the northwest over Cheyenne, Wyoming. In this case, it is always better to be on the outside looking at than inside trying to see out.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.