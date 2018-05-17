Picture of the Day: Waiting for takeoff

Jeff Kimball sent in this photo for Picture of the Day, calling it “Waiting for takeoff.”

It was taken at Gillespie Field near San Diego, May 11, 2018, during a Stearman Fly-In.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.