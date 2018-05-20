Pictures of the Day: Doc’s Open House

Dale Krebbs sent in these photo of the B-29 “Doc,” taken Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Doc’s Open House in Wichita.

Dale reports it took 80,000 volunteer hours to restored this beautiful B-29 — only one of 2 that are still flying.

Included in the photos he sent was one from Doc’s first flight after the restoration.

“I took it less than 30 seconds after Doc’s very first time it lifted off the runway following restoration,” he reports.