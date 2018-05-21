New ASTM standard calls for ice detectors on GA aircraft

A new ASTM International standard aims to enhance small aircraft safety by supporting non-essential ice detectors.
The new specification (F3310) was developed by ASTM International’s committee on general aviation aircraft (F44).
According to ASTM International member Dennis Regnier of CAV Ice Protection, such devices can help notify a pilot when the plane encounters icing conditions.
“Typically, a general aviation pilot relies on visual cues to know when icing is encountered,” he says. “An ice detector can be especially useful when the time between checking for these visual cues lengthens, such as when a pilot has a high workload environment.”
Regnier says that, when used in conjunction with current regulatory policies, such as the FAA’s Non Required Safety Enhancing Equipment policy, the standard can help simplify installations and approvals of non-essential ice detectors. However, no certification credit is given to installing such devices, he notes.
The standard could be useful for both ice-detector manufacturers and aircraft pilots.
