FlightSafety adds drone training

FlightSafety International will offer a variety of Unmanned Systems Training programs for commercial operators.
“Our Unmanned Systems Training program will include a comprehensive series of Remote Pilot ground and flight training courses designed to help UAS operators achieve the highest levels of safety and proficiency,” said Ray Johns, Executive Vice President.
FlightSafety is developing a wide range of standard and platform specific courses for both seasoned operators and those who have no experience.
FlightSafety instructors also work closely with operators on customized course development to create programs tailored to their specific needs.
Core courses include 107 Course (or RPL), Navigation and Flight Planning, National Airspace System, Performance, Takeoff and Landing, Payload, Weather for UAS and Meteorology, Principles of Flight, Crew Resource Management for sUAS, Human Factors, Safety Management System for Professional Remote Aviators and others.
FlightSafety International will also offer a series of elective courses that include Line of Sight and Beyond Visible Line of Sight (BVLOS) Flight Training, Commercial sUAS Operations Management, ADS-B In and Out, Implementing a Risk Analysis Program in sUAS, UAS Inspection and Repairman Course and more.
The courses will be offered online through FlightSafety’s advanced eLearning system, onsite at FlightSafety Learning Centers, or at customer facilities.
