Sporty’s hosts grand opening of new onsite store

Visitors to Sporty’s now have an expanded, updated and interactive store in which to browse, select and experiment with Sporty’s aviation offerings.

The new store is in the atrium of Sporty’s headquarters at Clermont County Airport near Cincinnati, Ohio. The grand opening was celebrated in an all-day airport open house held May 19, 2018.

A highlight of the new store is an interactive headset demo display where pilots can compare the size, fit, comfort and functions of an array of headsets side by side.

On hand to support the store relaunch were personnel from Bose who were there to show off and demo Bose’s new ProFlight Aviation headset.

Visitors attended a free iPad proficiency check seminar conducted by Sporty’s and were then able to meet and greet YouTube personality Steve Thorne whose “FlightChops” videos are a hit among pilots.

For Megan Gerding, the highlight of the day was being awarded a $5,000 flight training scholarship from FlyGirl, sponsored by Natalie Kelly. A YouTube video of the scholarship being awarded can be seen here

“There’s lots to see and do at Sporty’s, and we invite our many customers to join us this summer – and all year long – for our free hot dogs, served every Saturday, rain or shine, at noon,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. ”A flight to Sporty’s is a great day trip for pilots in the region. Our welcome mat is always out.”