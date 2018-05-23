Myrtle Air Services at KMYR earns Part 145 Repair Station certificate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The FAA has awarded Myrtle Air Services a 145 Air Agency Certificate, making it the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s newest Part 145 Repair Station.

“The decision by the FAA to award Myrtle Air Services with its 145 Air Agency Certificate is fantastic news,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. “To obtain a Part 145 certification requires diligence and a high level of expertise. For our partner to achieve this milestone is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

“We are excited to announce that Myrtle Air Services, a subsidiary of Kingman Air Services, has received its FAA 145 Air Agency Certificate for its maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Kevin Dolan, president and CEO of Mercury Aviation Holdings. “With this facility we are better equipped to provide our customers the level of service they expect, enabling our partners to conveniently rotate their aircraft into our facilities while reducing a lot of undue cost associated with ferrying aircraft around the U.S. and world.”