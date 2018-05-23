The FAA recently posted a new video, “Weather Technology in the Cockpit.”
The short video — just 2 minutes and 28 seconds — documents some of the research conducted by the FAA’s Weather Technology in the Cockpit program’s research team, which conducts studies on how pilots process the weather information they receive while flying in an effort to help pilots understand the weather information flowing into their cockpits and stay safe.
