KGED FBO now accepts international flights

GEORGETOWN, Delaware – Thanks to a new arrangement between Delaware Coastal Airport (KGED) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Georgetown Aviation Services can now accept international aircraft arrivals.

Although CBP does not have a facility on the field at KGED, the new arrangement allows for international flights to receive customs clearance as long as this service is requested with 72-hours notice prior to arrival.

End user fees for customs clearance and international trash disposal are assessed to the aircraft operator, FBO officials note.

“This new service is a great addition for the airport and adds a new level of convenience for our based customers and transient arrivals,” said Garrett Dernoga, owner of Georgetown Air Services. “This development, combined with the recent runway extension and upgraded approach lighting, are examples of how Georgetown Air Service and Delaware Coastal Airport are continuously taking steps to improve our offering to benefit aircraft operators and passengers.”

Formerly known as Sussex County Airport, KGED is in southern Delaware, located near the major metropolitan markets of Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York.

Owned and operated by the Sussex County Council and featuring a 5,500′ main runway and a 3,109′ crosswind runway, the general aviation airport is popular with pilots of small aircraft and corporate jets alike, according to airport officials.

The region has seen significant growth in recent years and aircraft operations have reflected that growth, with the airport recording more than 35,000 takeoffs and landings annually, airport officials add.