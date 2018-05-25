Snap-on now offers Structural Sheetmetal Assembly certification

Snap-on has expanded its Tools for Life technical education program by offering Structural Sheetmetal Assembly certification, according to company officials.
The Structural Sheetmetal Assembly is just one of many certification courses developed by Snap-on. Technical schools and training centers across the country offer specialized Snap-on Certifications in disciplines such as torque, diagnostics, vehicle information systems, multimeter, horticulture, Tools@Height, and now, Structural Sheetmetal Assembly.
The Structural Sheetmetal Assembly certification gives students and technicians exposure to a variety of drilling, fastening and verification methods required by employers today, according to company representatives.
Course content includes:
- Safety
- Layout
- Drilling
- Fastener installation
- Fastener removal
- Precision drilling
- Countersinking
- Inspection
The certifications conform to an established standard and are typically integrated into existing courses offered by partnering schools, note company officials.
The certification training is a collaborative effort between Snap-on and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). NC3 is a network of education partners and corporations that supports advancements in workforce skills in the transportation, aviation, manufacturing and energy sectors.
