General Aviation News

B-52 takes to the freeways

by Leave a Comment

SEATTLE — After 26 years of open storage at Paine Field, Everett, the Museum of Flight‘s 1959 Boeing B-52 bomber will be moved to the museum’s West Campus at Boeing Field in Seattle in early June.

Not flight worthy, the plane was disassembled for shipment and most of the parts were recently delivered to the museum. The project’s grand finale will be June 2-3, 2018, when the final sections — (two 100′ wings and the 170’ fuselage — will be trucked on separate flatbeds to Boeing Field.

The fuselage of The Museum of Flight’s B-52 at Paine Field, Everett, awaiting shipment to the museum’s campus in Seattle. The bomber’s detached wing is visible in the background.

The plane will be restored and put on permanent display in a new exhibit, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, opening this fall.

A rendering of the aircraft in its permanent exhibit opening in November 2018, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on the museum’s West Campus.

To minimize traffic congestion during the 40-mile journeys on I-405 and I-5 freeways, the large, eye-catching cargo will make the two-hour trip between midnight and 4 a.m.

The wings arrive first. The fuselage will be trucked on June 3, and will be staged near its destination so the public can join in a welcoming celebration in the Museum’s Aviation Pavilion at 8 a.m., when its drive will be completed in view of fans, veterans, and City of Tukwila officials.

The outdoor welcoming is free, and the museum will open for business an hour early-9 a.m. with free admission to U.S. veterans.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners