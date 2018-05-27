Picture of the Day: A pair of Pipers

One of our favorite Picture of the Day contributors, Geremy D. Kornreich, sent in this photo of a pair of Piper Comanches waiting for the morning fog to lift in Tulare, California, on Jan. 31, 2018.

