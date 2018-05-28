Smithsonian launches She Can STEM summer camp

The National Air and Space Museum will launch the “She Can” two-week STEM summer camp this July and August at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

The camp is designed for students with an interest in aviation. It seeks to empower young women to succeed in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines, according to museum officials. The camp is open to sixth- through eighth-grade girls.

The free aviation-focused experience is offered to low-income students in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Applications will be accepted until June 18, 2018, for the camp’s 60 total slots.

Students will participate in hands-on flight instruction on FAA-certified simulators, a 30-minute discovery flight with a local flight school, a high-altitude weather balloon launch, and indoor skydiving, according to museum representatives.

Participants will meet women working in a variety of aviation fields, such as air traffic control, cyber security and commercial aviation.

“The lack of diverse representation in STEM fields is a real problem, and the museum is committed to doing our part to change that,” said Ellen Stofan, the museums’ director. “Our goal with this camp is to reveal to young women the opportunities available to them in all areas of aviation and encourage them to pursue a future in STEM.”

Two sessions will be offered, July 23 to Aug. 3, and Aug. 6 to Aug. 17. Each session will have 30 students. Participants must be from Title 1-eligible schools or be eligible for free or reduced lunch.

Interested students must submit an application, including a short statement on why they would like to participate and a letter of recommendation from a teacher or community leader. The application is available here.