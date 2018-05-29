Aircraft Spruce offers Oshkosh pick up

Aircraft Spruce customers can place their orders online or by phone and pick them up at the company’s exhibit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Orders placed by noon (EST) Monday, July 16, 2018 will be brought to the show at no additional cost. All orders must be paid by credit card, must be for at least $100 and are limited to small, UPS shippable products (no oversize).
When placing online orders, select “Pickup at Oshkosh 2018, Hangar A, Booths 1022-1029” in the shipment options.
Any products not in stock can be processed as a standard backorder following the show, company officials said.
Go to AircraftSpruce.com for complete Oshkosh pre-order details.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.