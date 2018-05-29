Superior delivering factory-new new O-170/A-65 cylinders

Is your Piper Cub, Aeronca Champion, Ercoupe, Taylorcraft, or other such aircraft using tired cylinders?

If so, Superior Air Parts is now delivering factory-new Millennium Cylinders for Continental Motors O-170/A65 engines.

“The reintroduction of the Superior A65 cylinder is in direct response to countless requests from aircraft owners and engine shops to bring this popular cylinder back into production,” said Scott Hayes, VP, Sales and Marketing for Superior Air Parts. “Owners of many classic Continental-powered aircraft are spending tens of thousands of dollars restoring these great airplanes only to be faced with the problems of rebuilding cylinders that should have been retired years ago.”

Hayes explained that the complete FAA STC’d cylinder rebuilding kit includes only factory new parts and comes with four Superior Millennium cylinders, valves, springs, pistons, rings, gaskets, valve covers, and the STC documentation.

“For a list price of $5,895, engine rebuilders get everything they need to assemble four, factory new cylinders at a price that is in line with the cost of doing a first-class overhaul of legacy OEM cylinders — if they can still find them,” Hayes continued.

Superior Air Parts Millennium Cylinders for Continental Motors O-170-A65 engines are available through Superior’s Authorized Dealer Network.