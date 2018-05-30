Quest Aircraft unveils the Kodiak 100: Series II

A decade after the first delivery of a Kodiak 100, Quest Aircraft has unveiled the next generation of the Kodiak 100: Series II.

In the Kodiak 100, Series II, the standard equipment list has been expanded to include Garmin’s next generation G1000NXi, as well as an Angle-of-Attack indexer, digital 4-in-1 standby, Flight Stream 510 and a two-year subscription to the Kodiak Mobile App, backed by Garmin Pilot.

The Series II also raises the bar for creature comforts, according to company officials.

In the cockpit Quest added two new gloveboxes for additional cockpit storage, improved Rosen sun visors for better UV protection and ergonomics, and incorporated LEMO plugs for hardwired Bose headsets.

The cargo doorstep has been redesigned to reduce weight and improve functionality, and fuselage seals have been enhanced to provide even better soundproofing and cabin ventilation, company officials note.

Additionally, a single point refueling station is now an available as an option, designed to give the owner a simple, clean and easy way to refuel both wing tanks using a single port.

Prior to the release of the Kodiak 100, Series II, the Kodiak underwent a consistent flow of upgrades to each new model year. More than 200 enhancements have been incorporated into the Kodiak platform since its 2008 introduction, including the addition of two entirely new interiors, an increased landing weight, and the integration of the Garmin GFC 700 AFCS.

The Kodiak 100, Series II is available for order immediately, and customer deliveries are already underway.