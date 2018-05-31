General Aviation News

Avflight opens new FBO facility at KMDT

HARRISBURG, Penn. – Avflight Corporation hosted a grand opening reception, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, for its new FBO facility at Harrisburg International Airport (KMDT), on May 24, 2018.

The 5,000-square-foot FBO building features a conference room, kitchen, pilot lounge, three private pilot rooms, office spaces, a catering kitchen, and more, company officials report.

Marshall Stevens, deputy executive director of Harrisburg International Airport; State Sen. John DiSanto, Pennsylvania; Tim Edwards, director of aviation for Harrisburg International Airport; Carl Muhs, president of Avflight; Garret Hain, director of finance for Avflight; Joe Meszaros, director of operations for Avflight cut the ribbon on the new FBO. (Photo By Alan Wycheck)

Avflight’s facility is next to the main terminal and across the street from a new Marriott hotel, which is currently under construction.

“By investing in general aviation — and investing in the Harrisburg region — Avflight’s able to further its goal as a connection facilitator,” said Carl Muhs, Avflight president. “We are proud to be the gateway to central Pennsylvania and, with this new facility, we’re now a more attractive option for tenants. This drives more corporate traffic to Harrisburg and helps support the vitality of the local economy. Avflight is, after all, a member of the Harrisburg community — investing in its infrastructure is a priority for us.”

The new facility is phase one of a two-part development plan for the FBO. Avflight will soon break ground on a new 30,000-square-foot hangar. Avflight officials say they expect the hangar to be complete by January 2019.

