Avflight opens new FBO facility at KMDT

HARRISBURG, Penn. – Avflight Corporation hosted a grand opening reception, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, for its new FBO facility at Harrisburg International Airport (KMDT), on May 24, 2018.

The 5,000-square-foot FBO building features a conference room, kitchen, pilot lounge, three private pilot rooms, office spaces, a catering kitchen, and more, company officials report.

Avflight’s facility is next to the main terminal and across the street from a new Marriott hotel, which is currently under construction.

“By investing in general aviation — and investing in the Harrisburg region — Avflight’s able to further its goal as a connection facilitator,” said Carl Muhs, Avflight president. “We are proud to be the gateway to central Pennsylvania and, with this new facility, we’re now a more attractive option for tenants. This drives more corporate traffic to Harrisburg and helps support the vitality of the local economy. Avflight is, after all, a member of the Harrisburg community — investing in its infrastructure is a priority for us.”

The new facility is phase one of a two-part development plan for the FBO. Avflight will soon break ground on a new 30,000-square-foot hangar. Avflight officials say they expect the hangar to be complete by January 2019.