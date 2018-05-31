Pilot hits light pole while trying to park his 172

According to the pilot, during the taxi from the runway to parking at the airport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, he made a left turn into his parking space.

He reported that he had parked at this location many times before, and that his main concern at the time was to ensure that he did not run over the rope tie downs on the parking space.

During the left turn, although the main landing gear remained on the asphalt, the Cessna 172’s right wing extended beyond the asphalt, and into the grass area where the wing hit a light pole.

The light pole had been erected about 45 days prior, and was positioned in the grass about 5′ away from the asphalt.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing spar.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to remain a safe distance from obstacles while taxiing to parking, resulting in the airplane’s wing striking a light pole.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA253

This May 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.