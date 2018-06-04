General Aviation News

FAA offers series of drone webinars

FAA Safety Inspector Kevin Morris and a team of experts will launch a series of webinars June 5, 2018, on drone waivers.

The series of free webinars will cover the most requested Part 107 waivers under the FAA’s Small UAS Rule. This is a great opportunity to ask questions and talk to FAA experts, agency officials note.

You can register here.

Webinar schedule

  • Tuesday, June 5, 1 p.m. ET: Where is my waiver?
  • Tuesday, June 19, 1 p.m. ET: Risky Business
  • Tuesday, July 10, 1 p.m. ET: Just the Facts
  • Tuesday, July 24, 1 p.m. ET, The Dark Night Part 1
  • Thursday, July 26, 1 p.m. ET, The Dark Night Part 1
  • Tuesday, Aug. 7 1 p.m. ET: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
  • Tuesday, Aug. 21: 1 p.m. ET: Beyond Visual Line of Sight
  • Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. ET, Operating Limitations: Altitude
  • Tuesday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET, Operations over people

The FAA’s experts will address:

  • The waiver application process;
  • When to apply for a waiver and which provisions of the Small UAS Rule, Part 107 are subject to waiver;
  • How to avoid the common mistakes that lead to a denial of your application; and
  • Risk management, hazard recognition, as well as risk analysis and assessment.

Format

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to the first 1,000 registrants.

The webinars are hosted in audio and visual format via AdobeConnect.

Please download the AdobeConnect smartphone/tablet app or use the link provided in your registration confirmation email.

We encourage you to read the Adobe Connect How-To guide ahead of the webinar.

Audio transcripts of the webinars will be posted after each event.

Questions about airspace authorizations? Contact UASHelp@FAA.gov

