FAA offers series of drone webinars

FAA Safety Inspector Kevin Morris and a team of experts will launch a series of webinars June 5, 2018, on drone waivers.
The series of free webinars will cover the most requested Part 107 waivers under the FAA’s Small UAS Rule. This is a great opportunity to ask questions and talk to FAA experts, agency officials note.
You can register here.
Webinar schedule
- Tuesday, June 5, 1 p.m. ET: Where is my waiver?
- Tuesday, June 19, 1 p.m. ET: Risky Business
- Tuesday, July 10, 1 p.m. ET: Just the Facts
- Tuesday, July 24, 1 p.m. ET, The Dark Night Part 1
- Thursday, July 26, 1 p.m. ET, The Dark Night Part 1
- Tuesday, Aug. 7 1 p.m. ET: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
- Tuesday, Aug. 21: 1 p.m. ET: Beyond Visual Line of Sight
- Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. ET, Operating Limitations: Altitude
- Tuesday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET, Operations over people
The FAA’s experts will address:
- The waiver application process;
- When to apply for a waiver and which provisions of the Small UAS Rule, Part 107 are subject to waiver;
- How to avoid the common mistakes that lead to a denial of your application; and
- Risk management, hazard recognition, as well as risk analysis and assessment.
Format
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to the first 1,000 registrants.
The webinars are hosted in audio and visual format via AdobeConnect.
Please download the AdobeConnect smartphone/tablet app or use the link provided in your registration confirmation email.
We encourage you to read the Adobe Connect How-To guide ahead of the webinar.
Audio transcripts of the webinars will be posted after each event.
Questions about airspace authorizations? Contact UASHelp@FAA.gov
