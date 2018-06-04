New editions of FAA Airman Certification Standards shipping soon

New editions of the Airman Certification Standards for Commercial Pilot Airplane, Private Pilot Airplane, Instrument Rating Airplane, and Remote Pilot will go into effect June 11, 2018, canceling the previous editions.

The FAA Airman Certification Standards (ACS) document, which will begin shipping in late June, is the guide for students, instructors, and evaluators to understand how to successfully complete their FAA Knowledge Exam and practical test (checkride).

The ACS incorporates knowledge and risk management, along with the skill elements to each Area of Operation and Task, according to ASA officials. The result is a presentation that defines the standards for what an applicant needs to know, consider, and do to pass the FAA tests and earn a certificate or rating.

Softcover, 8.25″ x 10.75″, black and white. Prices start at $5.95. The Remote Pilot standards in PDF is free.