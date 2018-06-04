Paper or plastic? Sporty’s new Flight Gear kneeboards offers pilots a choice

Sporty’s has introduced two new kneeboards in its Flight Gear line. Both can be used with paper charts or an iPad.

The Flight Gear Bi-Fold Kneeboard provides a solid writing surface and space for commonly used items, like checklists, nav logs, and sectional charts with a smaller footprint than many kneeboards, according to Sporty’s officials.

Elastic straps are attached at the corners and are spaced for holding an iPad mini. The kneeboard’s clipboard is printed with quick reference placard information including basic VFR weather minimums, mandatory IFR reports, airport traffic light signals, as well as other basic information needed during flight. The clipboard is reversible so the kneeboard can be oriented in either direction on either leg.

Sporty’s Flight Gear Tri-Fold Kneeboard will keep charts, timers, notes, calculators, and cables organized with a spot for everything, officials note.

The solid clipboard can be used for copying clearances or managing a sectional chart, plus it doubles as a quick reference tool, Sporty’s officials said.

Elastic straps are attached at the corners and are spaced for holding a 9.7″ iPad Air or Pro.

Both the Bi-Fold and the Tri-Fold Kneeboard can be customized using Sporty’s Gear Mods.

Both side flaps are constructed with a soft felt material, ideal for attaching add-on storage pockets for charging cords, screen cleaners, or batteries, according to Sporty’s officials.

Some pilots have placed Velcro on a much-used accessory to attach it to the kneeboard for quick in-flight access, officials add.

Sporty’s Flight Gear HP Bi-Fold Kneeboard [6367A] measures 14.5” x 10” open and 7.5” x 10” closed and is available for $24.95. Sporty’s Flight Gear Tri-Fold Kneeboard [7004A] may be used on the right or left knee. Measuring 11.5” x 20” open and 11.5” x 7” closed, it is available for $29.95.