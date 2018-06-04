Picture of the Day: Stinson Sentinel

Ace photographer Hayman Tam, a frequent contributor to General Aviation News, sent in this photo for Picture of the Day, explaining: “An immaculate Stinson L-5 Sentinel taxies after landing at Paso Robles Airport in California. The L-5 was one of two American liaison aircraft of World War II that was purpose-built for military with no civilian counterpart. After World War II, the L-5 was widely used by the Civil Air Patrol for search and rescue work.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.