Aviation Roundup returns to Minden with the Blue Angels

MINDEN, Nevada – The Aviation Roundup, held at the Minden-Tahoe Airport (KMEV), returns Oct. 13 – 14, 2018, with showcase performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
Held at Nevada’s fourth busiest airport, the 2018 Aviation Roundup also features Kirby Chambliss, the Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter, the Red Bull Wingsuit Jumpers, Bill Stein Airshows, Danny Sorensen Golden Age Airshows, Gene Soucy Airshows, Greg Colyer Ace Maker Airshows, Jim Peitz Aerosports, and the Paul McCowan skydiving team.
Advance purchase, discounted tickets are now available online.
