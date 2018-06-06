New chairman for SUN ‘n FUN

As the SUN ’n FUN International Fly-In and Expo closed on Sunday, April 16, 2018, Bob Knight stepped down as the chairman of the board of the organization after serving for six and a half years. While this was his last fly-in as chairman, he will remain on the SUN ’n FUN Board.

During the May 17 board meeting, Dr. Harley Richards was elected chairman. Bob Beaty and Rick Garcia remained as vice president and treasurer respectively and Jeff Kincart was elected secretary.

Dr. Harley Richards has served as a director on the SUN ‘n FUN board for 10 years and is an accomplished pilot. He has a commercial pilot rating, single engine land and sea rating, multiengine land and sea rating, as well as instrument and rotorcraft ratings.

Raised in Lakeland, Florida, the home of SUN ‘n FUN, Richards returned in 1980 and built his practice, New Teeth Now, all while earning an extensive list of professional certifications including a Board Certification by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

In addition, he has served as Chief of the Division of Oral Surgery at Lakeland Regional Medical Center numerous times.

Richards volunteers his time and expertise supporting the mission of SUN ‘n FUN and provides pro bono services at Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine.

He also has served on the board of the Florida Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, as well as the American Cancer Society of Polk County where he served as President.

“All of us on the SUN ‘n FUN Team, staff as well as volunteers, have enjoyed working with Harley in several volunteer positions during the fly-in over the past several years and are now looking forward to his leadership as the chairman,” said John Leenhouts, president and CEO of SUN ‘n FUN.