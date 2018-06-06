General Aviation News

Video: Electric tug for aircraft

by

The folks at FunPlacesToFly.com recently posted a video (just over five minutes long), demonstrating their new Electric Aircraft Tug from MiniMaxTugs for their Cessna 172.

