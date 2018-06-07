Air Plains slates open house and fly-in

Air Plains Services, a company that specializes in extreme performance upgrades for a variety of general aviation aircraft, is hosting a regional open house and fly-in on July 13, 2018, at its facility in Wellington, Kansas.

The event, open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m, will offer inspections of the company’s signature XP line of high horsepower engine upgrades for Cessna 180, 182 and 172 aircraft, as well as feature information on the wide range of Air Plains products and services.

There also will be a presentation from ADS-B experts at Appareo to help aircraft owners meet the January 2020 deadline to equip their aircraft.

Air Plains will be sending registration materials to those on its mailing list, but people are welcome to simply show up for the event.

“We thought an informal open house and fly-in would be a great way to thank our customers as well as offer useful, up-to-date information on engine upgrades, parts and services they can get, and help make critical choices in order to meet the looming ADS-B mandate from the folks at Appareo,” said Mike Kelley, founder and owner of Air Plains Services. “It’s always good to get info from experts and from other owners when it comes to making big decisions about aircraft upgrades.

“And the hamburgers are free, so that’s another plus,” Kelley said.

In the past year, Air Plains celebrated delivery of both its 2,500th 180 hp XP upgrade for Cessna 172s and its 500th 300hp XP upgrade for Cessna 180s and 182s. The company also marked its 40th anniversary in 2017.

In addition to XP engine upgrades, Air Plains also performs a wide array of scheduled maintenance and inspection activities, custom airframe and interior work and specializing in custom avionics panels, engine analyzer installations, ADS-B solutions, airframe repair, and complete tech support.

Air Plains offers more than 500 PMA spare parts including many hard-to-find part numbers at affordable prices, company officials noted.

Another Air Plains product is the INPULSE ADI system that enables the operator to use 91-octane unleaded automotive fuel (MOGAS) in some high compression engines.

Air Plains is located on the runway at Wellington Municipal Airport (KEGT).