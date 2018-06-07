P-51 flight prize in raffle

Stallion 51 is partnering with Mercy Flight Southeast to raffle off a chance to take control of a P-51 Mustang while helping the charity’s worthy mission.
Mercy Flight Southeast’s network of more than 700 volunteer pilots provides free air transportation to life-saving medical appointments for people who otherwise could not get there.
While pilots donate their airplanes, fuel and flight hours to complete more than 2,500 flights each year, the non-profit organization relies on fundraising to pay for support services and to keep passengers and pilots in the air.
The raffle prize includes a half-day P-51 orientation experience at Stallion 51’s headquarters at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) in Florida. The winning pilot will get a:
- Pre-flight briefing that tailors each flight to the individual’s experience, expertise and expectations;
- preflight walk around and cockpit orientation;
- Hands-on flight that encourages the individual to do 95% of the flying;
- Post-flight debriefing reviewing the multi-camera video that captures all the action during the flight;
- Photo with pilot and aircraft.
- The prize includes round-trip airfare up to $500 to Orlando.
Individual raffle tickets are $20 each, three for $50, or seven for $100. The winner will be announced on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Raffle tickets can be purchased online or by calling (352) 326-0761. Entrants need not be present at the drawing to win.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.