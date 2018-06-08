AIR scholarship deadline looms

The deadline to apply for the third annual Get into the AIR scholarship from Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR), an aircraft insurance broker based in Frederick, Maryland, is June 15, 2018.
Previous scholarship winners come from all walks of life, including an aviation museum director and ice skater working towards a private pilot certificate, a student pilot following in the steps of her idols, the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), and an aircraft dispatcher who endured a two-hour commute to learn to fly.
AIR is offering the $500 scholarship to an entrant who shows similar determination, drive, and positive character of the past winners.
Applicants will be judged on their one-page essay and a recommendation letter from someone within the aviation industry.
The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2018 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.
Scholarship applications are available for download at AIR-PROS.com.
