Picture of the Day: Passing on the love of aviation

Officials with the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, adjacent to Bradley International Airport, sent in this photo with an announcement of the next Open Cockpit Day, slated for Father’s Day June 17, 2018.

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the special event will include climb aboard experiences in historic aircraft, flight simulators, hands-on Build & Fly Challenges, and more.

A variety of aircraft will be open for visitors, including the World War II era Republic P-47D, the Vietnam War era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter, as well as supersonic jet fighters including the North American F-100 Super Sabre jet fighter and the Lockheed F-104C Starfighter.